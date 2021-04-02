SPRINGFIELD — The top Republican in the state Senate has introduced a bill to shield health care providers and others from being held responsible for injuries or deaths related to COVID-19 exposure.Minority Leader Sen. Dan McConchie, of Hawthorn Woods, said Senate Bill 2140 would provide civil liability protection to people working for businesses, manufacturers, schools, institutions of higher education, units of local government and religious institutions.Last April, Gov. JB Pritzker extended civil liability protections …