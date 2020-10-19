Where defendant’s Sec. 2255 motion was granted, initial sentence was rendered null and void and defendant did not have a valid sentence in place on enactment date of First Step Act, therefore making him eligible to benefit from Sec. 401 of the act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois. In 2008, Rashod Bethany was charged by a second superseding indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 …