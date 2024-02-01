Where Indiana’s arson statute allowed for conviction in case where no burning of property occurred, statute was broader than generic definition of arson and conviction under it did not qualify as violent felony under the ACCA.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, Northern District of Indiana.Sergio Gamez pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon in June 2021. At the time, Gamez had three prior felony convictions under Indiana law: two for robbery and one for …