Where government could not rely on two of defendant’s past convictions for ACCA enhancement because state law was too broad in one case and defendant was not given proper notice of intent to rely on second conviction, resentencing was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Denny Anderson was sentenced in 2012 for possessing a firearm as a felon, in violation of 18 U.S.C. Sec. 922(g)(1). The maximum penalty for the illegal …