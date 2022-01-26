Where defendant was acquitted of murder of co-conspirator during the divvying up of proceeds from a robbery, conduct was relevant and could be used by sentencing judge to increase total sentence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.In search of drugs, Dayonta McClinton and five accomplices robbed a CVS pharmacy on the evening of Oct. 13, 2015. The robbers pointed guns at customers, grabbed purses and wallets, and demanded their cell phones …