Where defendant was acquitted of possessing firearm in furtherance of conspiracy, district court did not err in finding that preponderance of the evidence supported applying sentencing enhancement to felon-in-possession charge based on the connection between the firearm and the conspiracy.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.In late 2019, Phillip Robinson agreed to let an acquaintance, Jose Solorzano, stay at his home in Chicago. Robinson knew …