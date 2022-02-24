Where defendant convicted of weapons exhibition in the 8th Circuit still had enough predicate offenses to support ACCA sentence, as 8th Circuit had continued to hold that his offense was a violent felony, even after Mathis.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.In 2012, Allen Brown pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon in the Eastern District of Missouri. Brown admitted to eight prior state law felony convictions, leading to an enhanced …