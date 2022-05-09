Where defendant’s sentence was reasonable considering the extreme violence he engaged in during armed robbery and the death of uninvolved person in front of his young daughter.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Philip P. Simon, Northern District of Indiana.Robert Nieto, a leader of the Black Oak Latin Kings gang in Gary, Indiana, learned that a local drug dealer, Anthony Martinez had several pounds of marijuana at his home. Nieto devised a plan to rob Martinez’ home. Nieto recruited Bruce …