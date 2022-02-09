Where a district judge asked if there were any objections to CARES Act findings regarding sentencing by videoconference, and defendant’s counsel declined to object, defendant waived any appeal of CARES Act findings.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In March 2020, Colin Coffin pled guilty to two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon. Sentencing was postponed several times, and Coffin eventually consented to a sentencing …