Where defendant forfeited CARES Act argument and district court did not commit plain error because felony sentencing which occurred by video did not result in substantially worse outcome than defendant would have achieved by making arguments in person.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.In July 2016, Jose Hernandez was charged with RICO conspiracy. This charge was related to Hernandez’ membership and leadership role in the Maywood …