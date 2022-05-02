Where district court brought up comparison to previous fraud case unprompted, procedural error was not committed because defendant’s sentence did not depend on comparison and defendant could not show that statements district court made were inaccurate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Aston Wood defrauded homeowners facing foreclosure. Wood’s scheme took place between September 2015 and July 2019. Using lists of homes in foreclosure …