Where defendant would have faced a significantly lower mandatory minimum were he sentenced today, district court needed to revisit its decision to deny compassionate release on the basis of defendant having served less than a third of his sentence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois.Eural Black was a corrupt Chicago police officer. Black took part in a scheme to take the drugs and weapons that he found during police work, to have known dealers …