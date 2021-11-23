Where district court did not err in denying compassionate release motion after determining that prisoner was danger to the community.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.Timothy Kurzynowski actively participated in an internet chatroom named “#0!!!!!ChildRapTortureandBrutality:Dalnet” where he shared his sexual interest in prepubescent boys. When law enforcement visited Kurzynowski’s home for a “knock and talk” he admitted his attraction to 10- …