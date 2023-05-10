Where district court denied compassionate release motion on alternative basis, issue of potential circuit split on question of categorical bar on district courts considering non-retroactive more lenient sentences could not be addressed, and district court was affirmed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Brett H. Ludwig, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Troy Williams was a key facilitator in a years-long cocaine trafficking scheme. In 2001, a jury convicted him of federal drug and conspiracy …