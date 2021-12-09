Where district court did not err in considering audio file that was not available on public electronic docket, as file was available for appellate review by panel upon request.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Ya Yang was arrested with other co-conspirators and indicted as part of his involvement in a drug-trafficking ring. Yang agreed to plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in violation of 21 U.S.C …