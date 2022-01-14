Where crime victims were entitled to be heard at sentencing and did not act as shadow prosecutor when lawyer made arguments to the district court in support of specific sentence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois.Sultan Issa engaged in a widespread embezzlement scheme from around 2010 to 2017, stealing from his employer, Roger Weston, and Weston’s family members as well as other individuals from whom he solicited money for phony investments. As …