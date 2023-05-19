Where district court ultimately sentenced defendant to sentence well below guidelines range, any error in application of disputed sentencing enhancement was ultimately harmless and sentence was affirmed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.After a local high school student died from a fentanyl overdose, the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, opened an investigation to track down the source of the fatal drugs. The police learned the student’s neighbor …