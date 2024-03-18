Where district court considered defendant’s arguments in mitigation and imposed a downward variance on sentence, defendant failed to carry burden on argument that sentence was substantively unreasonable.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.Herbert Holder was a methamphetamine dealer in Williamson County, Illinois. Law enforcement launched an investigation into his activities in March 2021. Undercover agents executed multiple controlled buys from …