Where defendant occupied room in another person’s house for four months and was the main occupant of said room during that time, application of enhancement for running a drug premises was not error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois.A person who had known Marcus Ford for approximately 10 years and had been buying drugs from him for six of those years notified federal agents that Ford was selling drugs out of the home of Marshonda …