Where defendant submitted affidavit from chemist challenging DEA’s method for determining purity of methamphetamine and government produced no additional evidence, district court erred in accepting government position and resentencing was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.Antwain Moore pled guilty to seven counts of violating 21 U.S.C. Sec. 841(a)(1), including one count based on methamphetamine found in Moore’s home. A probation …