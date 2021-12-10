Where defendant’s proffer and agent testimony acknowledged that defendant was aware that large quantities of meth were being stored in his garage by his brother, district court did not err in attributing drugs to defendant at sentencing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.In 2016, the government began investigating a methamphetamine trafficking organization in Indianapolis run by Jose Zamudio, who coordinated the importation of controlled …