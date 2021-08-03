Where district judge varied sentence upward but thoroughly and persuasively explained reasons for doing so, no abuse of discretion occurred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Gary Feinerman, Northern District of Illinois.In January 2015, Melvin Gonzalez, a member of the Latin Kings street gang, sold a .38 caliber revolver to a fellow Latin Kings member. Unbeknownst to Gonzalez, the buyer was also a confidential source for the government. In addition to participating in the sale, the source …