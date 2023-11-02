Where district court did not err in applying firearms trafficking enhancement because nothing in the record indicated that confidential source’s status as parolee changed between first and second transaction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois.Robert Prieto, a convicted felon, sold firearms. During 2020 and 2021, Prieto arranged several transactions with a confidential informant. After one such transaction, at which the informant was …