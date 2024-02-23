Where first PSR at defendant’s sentencing hearing contained language suggesting that defendant was informed of purchaser’s felon status during firearms transaction, defendant could not rely on ambiguous plea agreement to establish contrary timeline.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.Demetrius Harvey pled guilty, in conjunction with a plea agreement, to a charge of knowingly possessing a firearm as a felon. In the plea agreement, Harvey …