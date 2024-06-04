Where defendant was convicted of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, that conviction was not a covered offense under the First Step Act and he was not eligible for a sentence reduction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Mary M. Rowland, Northern District of Illinois.Gustavo Colon, while serving a prison sentence at the Menard Correctional Center, directed and managed the drug-trafficking operation of the Latin Kings street gang in Chicago from 1995 through 1997. In 1998, a jury …