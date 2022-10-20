Where district court did not err in denying First Step Act motions for defendants, even though co-conspirators were granted sentencing reductions by different district judge.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.In 2009 and 2010, Nathaniel Clay and John Knox pled guilty to one count each of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. In particular, each had been charged under 21 U.S.C. Sec. 846 with …