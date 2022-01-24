Where district court erred by not determining new guidelines range under First Step Act before considering whether petitioner was entitled to sentence reduction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois.In 2007, a jury found Byron Blake guilty of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute crack, and distribution of crack and powder cocaine. Based on the testimony of Blake’s co-defendant, Ryan Ivory, the presentence …