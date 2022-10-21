Where district court failed to consider arguments defendant presented concerning his good conduct while in prison during consideration of First Step Act motion, procedural error was committed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.In 2005, Jamell Newbern pled guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute. At sentencing, the district court found that Newbern had been convicted of two prior crimes of violence, one of which was reckless …