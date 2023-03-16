Where defendant maintained ties with members of the gang he once led while in prison, and allegedly aided gang with dealing drugs while in prison, district court did not abuse discretion in denying relief under the First Step Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois. James Williams was indicted by a grand jury in 1998 on federal narcotics charges under 21 U.S.C. Secs. 841(a)(1) and 846. At the time, Williams was a leader of the Gangster Disciples …