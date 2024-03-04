Where district court judge failed to include explanation concerning changed legal landscape under First Step Act, and instead relied entirely upon 2015 decision from prior district judge, denial of reduce sentence motion was inadequate and remand was ordered.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James T. Moody, of the Northern District of Indiana.In 2001, Adam Williams was convicted of (1) conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of crack cocaine, (2) distributing more than 50 grams of crack …