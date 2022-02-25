Where district court erroneously concluded the defendant was ineligible for relief under First Step Act due to heroin conviction, decision to deny relief was reversed and case was remanded for district court to consider whether to exercise discretion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Philip G. Reinhard, Northern District of Illinois.In 2007, Montrell McSwain was sentenced for a two-count conviction for conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than one kilogram …