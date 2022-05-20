Where district court failed to calculate new statutory sentencing ranges under First Step Act, court committed plain error in denying prisoner’s sentencing reduction motion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James T. Moody, Northern District of Indiana. Adam Williams, a federal inmate, was convicted in 2001 of conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of crack cocaine, distributing more than 50 grams of crack, and distributing more than five grams of crack. At the time, Williams was sentenced to …