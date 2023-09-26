Where probation office amended defendant’s presentence investigation report based on statements from co-defendant that implicated defendant in further criminal conduct, district court did not commit error in relying upon that hearsay to adopt the new PSR.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.Demarrio Barker pled guilty to distributing methamphetamine, after he sold a confidential informant more than 200 grams of it over the course of two …