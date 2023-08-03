Where district court wrote detailed explanation for lengthy sentence and directly stated that sentence would be the same even if court’s decision on objection was reversed, panel found no error was committed and affirmed the decision of the district court.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, Southern District of Illinois.Samuel Ruben Caraway was a key player in a cocaine trafficking operation. In 2016, DEA agents arrested eight of the couriers in the operation. All …