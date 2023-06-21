Where district court made remarks that seemed to link defendant’s crime to judge’s personal fears and general problem of gun violence within Chicago, court strayed into dangerous territory but did not commit reversible error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John F. Kness, Northern District of Illinois.Elvin Saldana-Gonzalez was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm in violation of 18 U.S.C. Sec. 922(g)(1). Saldana-Gonzalez had an extensive criminal history dating back to his …