Where district court did not err by failing to make explicit finding that total sentence length was reasonable in light of defendant’s Sec. 924(c) conviction and included mandatory minimum sentence on one of several counts.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.In November 2018, a confidential informant working with Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (“VMEG”) purchased 3.1 grams of methamphetamine from DeAndre Smith. On July 15, 2019, an …