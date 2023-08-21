Where sufficient evidence existed to show that defendant knew he was using a real Social Security number when he was approved for a credit card, and continued making loan applications.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.Christopher Simmons used another person’s Social Security number to open a savings account and apply for multiple loans and credit cards at a credit union. Simmons conducted his fraud alongside his brother, Adreen Canterberry. The …