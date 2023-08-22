Where district court properly denied application of minor-role reduction for conspiracy participant who had a multifaceted role and further increased his culpability by laundering money for the conspiracy.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Cory Freyermuth and five others were indicted by a Wisconsin grand jury for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Freyermuth pled guilty to conspiring to …