Where district court did not err in sentencing defendant to custodial sentence, even though defendant made argument that she was in danger as a transgender woman in prison.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.In 2011, Jazz Price pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in Wisconsin. The district court sentenced her under the Armed Career Criminal Act to 15 years of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. The …