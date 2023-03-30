Where sentencing judge thoroughly referenced opinion and hearing transcripts from defendant’s prior sentencing, panel found no error in judge’s rejection of defendant’s arguments in mitigation.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois.In 2007, Fernelly Llanos was convicted for possessing heroin with intent to distribute it between March and July 2007. While he was serving his sentence for that case, he was indicted on charges of dealing heroin between …