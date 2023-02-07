Where district court did not err in imposing custodial sentence on first time offender based on desire to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.Jose Oregon was married in 1997 and had two children from that marriage. In 2011, Oregon and his wife divorced, and his ex-wife retained custody over their children. After his divorce, Oregon failed to file and pay taxes for three years. When Oregon ultimately …