Where district court did not err by presuming guidelines sentence was reasonable when it made general comments about need for deterrence and risk of defendant’s recidivism.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.In November 2020, Nicholas Swank logged onto a dating application under the username “lkng4younger.” Swank, a registered sex offender in Iowa, had previously engaged in sex with underage males. After logging on, Swank began a conversation …