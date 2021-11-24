Where district court erred by imposing enhancement based on possession of firearm that was not identified in indictment or factual basis proffered for plea.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, of the Southern District of Indiana.In pursuit of jewelry he believed to have been stolen from his girlfriend, Michael Price went to the home that Carissa Sammons was staying at. Price intended to confront Sammons and demand the return of the jewelry. When Price tried to gain …