Where district court’s commentary that it personally disagreed with guidelines range at sentencing was not procedural error as court was permitted to express disagreement with the sentencing philosophy of the guidelines.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.In May 2019, Alfred Jerry entered a cellphone store with a revolver. Jerry encountered an employee and instructed the employee not to move. When a second employee entered the store, Jerry …