Where district court did not err in recalculating defendant’s criminal history category on remand because intervening events had occurred which justified the recalculation.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.In 2019, Scott Carnell pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing methamphetamine. At Carnell’s sentencing hearing, the district court found that Carnell had conspired to distribute 2.37 kilograms of pure …