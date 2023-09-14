Where district courts may mention rehabilitative purposes in passing, but may not entirely or disproportionately base their sentences on the need for rehabilitation.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Delvarez Long was arrested by Indianapolis police on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery. Police discovered a stolen firearm in his waistband and cocaine in plain view. Long was charged under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 922(g)(1) with possessing …