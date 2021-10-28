Where defendant questioned whether prior conviction qualified as crime of violence, responsibility was on defendant to produce evidence that questioned the reliability or correctness of the facts in the PSR.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.While on parole, Giavonni Cunningham was riding in a car that police officers stopped for having an unregistered license plate. As the officers approached, the driver sped away, provoking a high …