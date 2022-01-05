Where district court failed to address whether defendant was jointly and severally liable for restitution with co-defendants, court committed procedural error and restitution order was vacated.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.In 2015, Ana Alverez, along with two other participants, created 647 fake credit cards and made $52,631.15 in fraudulent purchases. One of Alverez’ co-conspirators absconded and is currently a fugitive, while the other …