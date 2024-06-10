Where defendant expressly affirmed the factual basis of presentence investigation report, he waived his ability to appeal the amount of restitution imposed as part of his sentence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.On Sept. 9, 2019, Otho Harris took his broken cellphone to a Boost Mobile store in Chicago to see if it could be repaired. Harris became angry when a store employee told him that his phone had extensive water damage and could not …