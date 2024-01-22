Where district court did not specify that sentence for defendant would have been the same under a lower guidelines range, remand was appropriate considering recent, retroactive guidelines changes generated a low sentencing range for defendant’s Hobbs Act convictions.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.Rickey Claybron committed several violent robberies over a three-week period in October and November 2015. During …